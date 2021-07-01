Logo
Titan Mining Announces Results of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Titan’s annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 21, 2021, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Setting the number of directors at six;
  • Electing each of the Company’s six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • Approving the Company’s Stock Option Plan;
  • Approving of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan; and
  • Amending the articles of the Company to allow for consolidations and subdivisions of the Company’s shares to be effected by board resolution.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company’s directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number%Number%
John Boehner86,529,38391.538,003,9758.47
Lenard Boggio93,695,15899.11838,2000.89
William Mulrow93,695,15899.11838,2000.89
George Pataki94,445,15899.9188,2000.09
Donald Taylor94,525,15899.998,2000.01
Richard Warke94,448,40399.9184,9550.09

Purni Parikh has elected to step down as President but will remain a consultant to the Company, with this role being assumed by Donald Taylor, current CEO of the Company. The Board, Management and employees at Titan would like to acknowledge the tremendous contribution Ms. Parikh has made on behalf of the Company.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York State. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:
Email: [email protected]



