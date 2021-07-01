EverCommerce Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EverCommerce Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (“EverCommerce”), a leading service commerce platform, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,117,648 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol “EVCM.” The initial public offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,867,647 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition to the shares of common stock sold in the public offering, EverCommerce announced that entities affiliated with Silver Lake, an existing stockholder, will purchase 4,411,764 shares of common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale of these shares will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The closing of the initial public offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the private placement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the initial public offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are also acting as bookrunners for the initial public offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, JMP Securities LLC, Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the initial public offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, 2021. The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this initial public offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Press Contact:
Brunswick Group
Darren McDermott / Patricia Graue
T: +1 (917) 345-3621 / +1 (415) 990-8039
E: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, LLC for EverCommerce
Brian Denyeau
T: +1 (646) 277-1251
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MzczMSM0Mjc4NDQ2IzIyMDk1OTI=
71286fd4-fe30-4044-b77e-836bcfa14913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment