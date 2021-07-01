Logo
Nasdaq Adds Bambuser to the First North 25 Index of the Largest and most Traded Shares Listed on the First North Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB today announced it is joining the First North 25 index effective with the market open today 1 July 2021.

Bambuser's inclusion in the First North 25 index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) was announced by Nasdaq in its latest semi-annual review of the index. First North 25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the First North Growth Market.

The inclusion in the FN25 places Bambuser among an elite group of companies that have been selected based on market capitalization and trading volume. This list is reviewed and revised in January and July of each year.

Bambuser CEO Maryam Ghahremani said: "Bambuser is experiencing a tremendous period of growth, and we are honored that interest among the investor community is growing alongside that of the brands, retailers and other organizations our technology serves. We view this accomplishment as a testament to our value, and we are confident that the increased visibility that inclusion on the FN25 brings will catalyze greater interest among global investors, customers and partners around the world."

In addition to Bambuser, ALM Equity, Intervacc, Re:NewCell, CoinShares International, Thunderful Group, Desenio Group, Vestum, and Humble Group will be added to the index.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/nasdaq-adds-bambuser-to-the-first-north-25-index-of-the-largest-and-most-traded-shares-listed-on-the,c3377624

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO30499&sd=2021-07-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasdaq-adds-bambuser-to-the-first-north-25-index-of-the-largest-and-most-traded-shares-listed-on-the-first-north-market-301323965.html

SOURCE Bambuser

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30499&Transmission_Id=202107010126PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30499&DateId=20210701
