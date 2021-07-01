Logo
Reply named a Leader in the May 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the second year in a row, Reply has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, in their Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services Worldwide.

According to the report, “Gartner defines the customer relationship management (CRM) and customer experience (CX) implementation service market as project-based services to help clients develop a CX strategy and transform a customer relationship with consulting expertise. Providers in this market design, build, integrate and deploy process change and technology solutions that improve interactions between organizations and their customers. These services are specific to improving clients’ sales, customer service and marketing operations, and they focus on interactions with customers, including commerce transaction enablement.”

Following Gartner’s evaluation of 17 CRM and CX implementation service providers worldwide, Gartner positioned Reply in the Leaders quadrant. For Gartner, “Leaders in this Magic Quadrant bring a wide range of business, analytic and technical capabilities, including CRM and other customer-facing technology expertise, industry-specific domain expertise, digital design capabilities, CX strategy, business consulting, customer analytics, and enterprise architecture and design. They demonstrate strong comparative revenue and growth. Leaders can scale across multiple geographies and are consistent in delivering high client satisfaction.”

The “symphony orchestra” approach applied by Reply to CRM and CX journeys orchestrate all capabilities needed for a CRM and CX project, from Technology Architecture to Digital Design and UX, from Customer Data & Analytics to Customer experience. This approach allows Reply to understand, design and implement complex CRM and Customer Experience solutions that combine customer journey analysis, UX and digital design, process definition, CRM platforms, technological architectures and data analysis, all with a human centric design approach.

“We are very proud to be recognised by Gartner, for the second consecutive time, as a Leader in CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services. A completely new scenario is being built and evolving in front of our eyes from a business and strategic perspective. To deal with the new challenges, enterprises have to rethink and evolve their business and operating models, leveraging the opportunities arising from technologies such as AI, ML and RPA,” said Elena Previtera, Senior Partner at Reply. “Thanks to the deep expertise in managing complex digitalised scenarios, Reply is helping customers to understand and map the new needs, issues and opportunities raised in this totally new reality and drive impactful experiences.”

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services,” Brett Sparks, et al, 18 May 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005062r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005062/en/

