SOL: Sasol Lmited: Appointment Of Executive Director Designate And Chief Financial Officer Designate

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SOL: Sasol Lmited: Appointment Of Executive Director Designate And Chief Financial Officer Designate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JOHANNESBURG, July 1, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are advised in terms of paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements that Mr Paul Victor has informed the Company that he will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and executive director of Sasol Limited on 30 June 2022.

Shareholders are also advised of the appointment of Mr Hanré Rossouw, currently the CFO of Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat), as CFO designate and executive director designate of Sasol to succeed Mr Paul Victor. Hanré will join Sasol on 4 April 2022 and will succeed Paul as executive director and CFO on 1 July 2022. Paul has agreed to remain with Sasol until the publication of Sasol's financial results and suite of annual reports for the year ending 30 June 2022, allowing for a sixth-month structured handover period.

Sipho Nkosi, Chairman of the Sasol board of directors (Board), said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Paul for his substantial contribution and exemplary leadership over the past twenty-one years at Sasol. We will pay tribute to him nearer to the date of his departure next year. The Board is pleased to have appointed Hanré as Sasol's next CFO and is looking forward to welcoming him as a member of the Board. His background and experience will benefit Sasol in meeting our business opportunities and challenges."

Hanré has been the CFO of RBPlat since 1 October 2018, where he was responsible for the restructuring of the balance sheet through the refinancing of debt and a rights issue, the introduction of a new capital allocation framework and a new dividend policy.

Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management and, prior to that, the CFO of Xstrata Alloys. He also held a number of other senior roles at Xstrata plc in London that involved extensive strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business optimisation and capital markets experience. His career started as graduate engineer at Anglo American plc and he later also worked for Accenture plc and De Beers Group. Hanré graduated from Oxford University with a Master's degree in Business Administration. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree in Economics.

Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO30542&sd=2021-07-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sol-sasol-lmited-appointment-of-executive-director-designate-and-chief-financial-officer-designate-301324055.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30542&Transmission_Id=202107010335PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30542&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment