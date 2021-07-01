Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser and oddity group, the German-based creative and digital marketing agency, today announced a partnership that will bring Live Video Shopping to more brands and retailers in the DACH region. The partnership will combine the technical expertise of Bambuser, recent winner of the LVMH Innovation Award, with oddity's deep insights into strategies for driving success across the entire customer journey. The teams within the oddity group that specialize in consumer and channel marketing will play a key role in activating the partnership.

The deal is expected to accelerate adoption of Bambuser's One-to-Many and One-to-One Live Video Shopping solutions in the DACH market, with oddity actively increasing awareness of the platform and its growing list of capabilities. Among the most recent feature additions is social multistreaming, which enables live video shopping events on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms.

As a result of the partnership, oddity, whose clients include Bosch, Disney, ROLF BENZ, dm-drogerie markt, OTTO, Bonprix, and BABOR, will help more organizations incorporate livestream shopping into their e-commerce strategy. With knowledge garnered from its presence in Asia, the agency will provide end-to-end expertise at every stage of clients' video projects, from ideation to technical set-up and on-site support as well as with post-show data analysis and marketing.

Eva Reitenbach, Managing Director oddity, said: "With all the experience which we have already gathered with our teams and clients in Asia over the last several years, we're poised to drive live video shopping in the European market as well. To this end we're thrilled to have partnered up with Bambuser, the leading live video shopping software provider in Europe. In fact, we've already kicked off our first projects together."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, said: "With their innovative approach to combining communication and commerce to drive impact, oddity is exactly the type of partner that will bring the power of Bambuser's technology to more brands and retailers in the DACH market. We are excited to combine our world-class technology with oddity's expertise, creativity and impressive client base and look forward to bringing compelling interactive shopping experiences to more forward thinking, innovative retailers and brands in the DACH region."

About Bambuser:

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

About oddity:

A friend called future. We are an agency for digital communication and commerce. Our 250 experts in Stuttgart, Belgrade, Berlin, Belgrade, Cologne, Shanghai and Taipei find new answers to changing needs in an increasingly digitalized world. In co-creation with our clients, we design digital brand worlds that emotionalize brands and deliver the impetus to buy. Among our clients are Bosch, Daimler, Disney, dm-drogerie markt, Krombacher, OTTO-Gruppe, Porsche, Ritter-Sport und TRUMPF.

Contact:
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-partners-with-digital-agency-oddity-to-elevate-live-video-shopping-across-the-dach-region,c3377625

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO30546&sd=2021-07-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-partners-with-digital-agency-oddity-to-elevate-live-video-shopping-across-the-dach-region-301324050.html

SOURCE Bambuser

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30546&Transmission_Id=202107010330PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30546&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment