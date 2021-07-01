Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser and oddity group, the German-based creative and digital marketing agency, today announced a partnership that will bring Live Video Shopping to more brands and retailers in the DACH region. The partnership will combine the technical expertise of Bambuser, recent winner of the LVMH Innovation Award, with oddity's deep insights into strategies for driving success across the entire customer journey. The teams within the oddity group that specialize in consumer and channel marketing will play a key role in activating the partnership.

The deal is expected to accelerate adoption of Bambuser's One-to-Many and One-to-One Live Video Shopping solutions in the DACH market, with oddity actively increasing awareness of the platform and its growing list of capabilities. Among the most recent feature additions is social multistreaming, which enables live video shopping events on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms.

As a result of the partnership, oddity, whose clients include Bosch, Disney, ROLF BENZ, dm-drogerie markt, OTTO, Bonprix, and BABOR, will help more organizations incorporate livestream shopping into their e-commerce strategy. With knowledge garnered from its presence in Asia, the agency will provide end-to-end expertise at every stage of clients' video projects, from ideation to technical set-up and on-site support as well as with post-show data analysis and marketing.

Eva Reitenbach, Managing Director oddity, said: "With all the experience which we have already gathered with our teams and clients in Asia over the last several years, we're poised to drive live video shopping in the European market as well. To this end we're thrilled to have partnered up with Bambuser, the leading live video shopping software provider in Europe. In fact, we've already kicked off our first projects together."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, said: "With their innovative approach to combining communication and commerce to drive impact, oddity is exactly the type of partner that will bring the power of Bambuser's technology to more brands and retailers in the DACH market. We are excited to combine our world-class technology with oddity's expertise, creativity and impressive client base and look forward to bringing compelling interactive shopping experiences to more forward thinking, innovative retailers and brands in the DACH region."

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

A friend called future. We are an agency for digital communication and commerce. Our 250 experts in Stuttgart, Belgrade, Berlin, Belgrade, Cologne, Shanghai and Taipei find new answers to changing needs in an increasingly digitalized world. In co-creation with our clients, we design digital brand worlds that emotionalize brands and deliver the impetus to buy. Among our clients are Bosch, Daimler, Disney, dm-drogerie markt, Krombacher, OTTO-Gruppe, Porsche, Ritter-Sport und TRUMPF.

