ZOVIO Announces Resolution of Massachusetts Inquiry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ZOVIO Announces Resolution of Massachusetts Inquiry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

No Findings of Wrongdoing

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 1, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVO) an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions, announced today it has agreed to resolve an inquiry by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office through an Assurance of Discontinuance ("AOD"). Zovio cooperated fully with the Attorney General's inquiry, which focused on alleged violations of the Massachusetts consumer protection laws.

Zovio_logo.jpg

Following a seven-year investigation, of its former Ashford University, the AOD alleges that 1) Ashford unfairly imposed a one-time student technology fee that wasn't refunded to students who withdrew after six weeks of enrollment and 2) failed to disclose certain information, which if provided to students, may have influenced the prospective students not to choose to enroll.

In 2014, Ashford University made the decision, to cease online operations in Massachusetts and not recruit or enroll new students in the State. Zovio and Ashford University deny the allegations made in the AOD and stand behind its commitment, adherence and compliance with all consumer protection laws. Most importantly, the AOD does not constitute an admission or finding of wrongdoing by Zovio nor any non-compliance with any state or federal law, rule or regulation.

The AOD requires Zovio to pay $295,120 to the Attorney General and cease to collect previously written off balances owe to Ashford University by students who enrolled in Ashford and were Massachusetts residents between 2011 – 2014.

Vickie Schray, Zovio's Chief External Affairs Officer, said: "Zovio is pleased to put this matter behind us. While there was no wrongdoing, we made the decision to resolve the investigation to end the protracted legal matter and stop the dated accusations that harm our proud alumni and partners allowing us to focus on helping today's students succeed."

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact:
Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
858.668.2586 x11636

favicon.png?sn=LA30527&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-announces-resolution-of-massachusetts-inquiry-301324010.html

SOURCE Zovio

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA30527&Transmission_Id=202107010400PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA30527&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment