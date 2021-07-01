The Hartford Announces Expanded Roles For CIO Deepa Soni And John Kinney, Head Of Claims & Operations

The+Hartford expanded roles for two executives, Deepa Soni and John Kinney, who will report directly to The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift effective Aug. 2. Soni, the company’s chief information officer, now oversees Technology, Data, Analytics & Information Security. Kinney’s responsibilities were recently broadened to include Operations in addition to his role overseeing Claims. Soni and Kinney are succeeding Bill Bloom, who will retire later this year as head of Claims, Operations, Technology, Data and Analytics.

“Over the past several years, The Hartford has pursued an aggressive technology agenda, expanding digital capabilities, simplifying processes and platforms, and applying data and analytics to enhance products and services,” Swift said. “Deepa has elevated our technology capabilities through an emphasis on agile approaches, cloud-based digital platforms, automation and advanced data and analytics. John is a proven leader who can deliver a truly differentiating end-to-end customer experience with our united Claims and Operations organization.”

Soni joined The Hartford in September 2019 after growing her career in the banking sector. As the chief information officer, she has been responsible for the enterprise’s information technology applications, infrastructure and architecture. Kinney joined The Hartford in 2003 and has overseen the company’s claims organization since 2013. Prior to that, he led the company’s property and casualty field claims organization. Kinney is the company’s executive sponsor of the Black Insurance Professionals Network.

Mary Nasenbenny succeeds Kinney as chief claims officer and is now a member of The Hartford’s Executive Leadership Team. Since joining the company in 1999, Nasenbenny has held leadership positions across Claims, most recently leading the company’s Workers’ Compensation/Group Benefits Claims and Health Services Teams.

Since rejoining The Hartford in 2014, Bloom has led the transformation of the company’s Operations, Technology, Data and Analytics capabilities. Bloom was a strong advocate for talent development and served as the executive sponsor of the Professional Women’s Network employee resource group.

Swift added, “Bill oversaw the implementation of a robust investment agenda that has dramatically enhanced our ability to win business, and efficiently and profitably serve our customers. He has provided thoughtful and strategic counsel, and we are grateful for his leadership and value the many contributions he has made to the company.”

