Ryder Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for July 28, 2021

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for July 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review second quarter 2021 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What: Ryder System, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Who: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time How: Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fglobalmeet.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1413553%26amp%3Btp_key%3D7c4c6acf78 upon completion of registration page Call toll-free: 888-352-6803 Outside U.S. call: 323-701-0225 Audio Passcode: Ryder Conference Leader: Bob Brunn Replay: Dial 888-203-1112 (Outside U.S. call 719-457-0820) and enter replay passcode 1420126. Then view the presentation by visiting the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com.

