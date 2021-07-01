Logo
Atlas Awarded Quality Inspection Contract for Department of Energy's LBNF Project

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

$4.1 M Contract Awarded as part of Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ( ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that it was awarded a $4.1 million contract to perform quality inspection services and third-party inspection and testing for the Lead, South Dakota Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (Sanford Lab) Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). Atlas will work as part of the Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (JV) with a contract term of 3.5 years. The LBNF will serve as home to the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), the most ambitious particle physics experiment on U.S. soil, hosted by the Department of Energy’s Fermilab.

“We are honored to be a contributor to this one-of-a-kind innovative project that brings together funding and expertise from around the world. Our selection is a testament to Atlas’ laboratory accreditation and technical expertise that provides quality assurance for our clients working in various environments across the country,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer.

Atlas has provided services including certified welding inspection, concrete and soil testing, storm water sampling, and Health and Safety plans over the past two years for this project. Atlas’s mobile A2LA certification material testing lab will be deployed for this project.

This project involves building a physics lab deep inside an old gold mine, approximately one mile below the surface of the earth. To achieve this, workers will blast and drill to remove 800,000 tons of rock to make a home for the gigantic detector and its support systems. During excavation, the conveyor system will run approximately 10 hours per day, transporting between 1,500 and 2,500 tons of rock daily for the next three years.

Atlas has worked safely with the Department of Energy for years, always keeping the safety and health of the crews and community as a steadfast priority. The company is committed to maintaining a strong safety culture and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter clients’ facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions and estimates, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this filing concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated.

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
[email protected]

Investor Relations
512-851-1507
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32cbf540-f498-4f06-8b6e-3f19fac38438

ti?nf=ODI3MzY3MyM0Mjc4MTg2IzIxOTkzODU=
58fe7352-954b-44dd-aa85-aee60b5aec29

