Alpine Income Property Trust Completes Portfolio Acquisition From CTO Realty Growth for $44.5 Million

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today it closed its previously announced acquisition of six high-quality net lease retail properties for a combined purchase price of $44.5 million from CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (: CTO) on June 30, 2021 (the “CTO Portfolio”).



The CTO Portfolio consists of properties net leased to leading national retailers such as Lowe’s, Walgreens, Harris Teeter and Big Lots, with more than 60% of annualized base rent coming from properties leased to, or with leases guaranteed by investment grade-rated entities.

All six of the properties in the CTO Portfolio are within metropolitan statistical areas that have populations over one million people, including locations in close proximity to Charlotte, NC; Seattle, WA; Washington, DC; Houston, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Orlando, FL.

As part of the CTO Portfolio acquisition, the Company assumed an existing $30.0 million secured mortgage, which bears a fixed interest rate of 4.33% (the “Loan”). The Loan matures in October 2034 and is prepayable without penalty beginning in October 2024.

With the closing of the CTO Portfolio, the Company has now completed the acquisition of the seven net lease retail properties from CTO Realty Growth, Inc., which were previously announced on April 6, 2021.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (: CTO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, primarily retail-based properties located in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single tenant net leased properties.

