Boost Mobile ushers in new era of college sports, becomes first wireless company to officially sponsor college athletes

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile , the wireless carrier focused on empowering customers to maximize their mobile service, announced today its sponsorship of two of college basketball's biggest social media names, twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder. Boost Mobile is now the first wireless provider to sponsor college athletes directly.

Amid a new era for college sports, Boost Mobile is an ideal partner for student athletes, many of whom are on the road frequently and need access to premium wireless services and unlimited talk, text and high-speed data. Student athletes are also well-positioned to represent the benefits of Boost Mobile's low-cost premium service plans with other budget-conscious students.

"College athletes work hard and have increasingly demanding schedules. They deserve the power to participate in their success and manage their personal brand, which is why Boost Mobile is embracing the NCAA's structural changes that enable corporate sponsorship of student athletes," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "We are excited to begin our sponsorship program with Hanna and Haley, two elite athletes at the top of their game."

Hanna and Haley Cavinder became instant stars on the court as freshmen, becoming two of the top three scorers on their basketball team and amassing some of the biggest social media followings of any current NCAA athlete. Between the twins, they have over 5 million total followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Originally from Gilbert, Arizona, the 5'6" twins grew up undersized for Division 1 basketball, but that didn't stop them from helping Fresno State reach its first NCAA tournament their freshman year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they started producing TikTok videos that showed off their synchronized dribbling with popular songs, ultimately introducing them to a worldwide audience. The sisters' TikTok account - @cavindertwins - has since grown to 3.3M followers. Their video " Suede Christmas Challenge ," which shows both sisters dribbling on beat, then both effortlessly making 3-point shots, has racked up more than 11 million views to date.

"Today is a big step in empowering student athletes like us to take charge of our future and achieve fair recognition for the hard work we put in- both on and off the court," said Haley Cavinder. "We are excited to partner with Boost and for their support of this big milestone, not just for us, but for student athletes across the country- and for years to come."

"Our number one goal is to excel on the court, but off the court, we love to show our creative sides and grow our relationships with the TikTok community," said Hanna Cavinder. "Boost keeps us connected so that we can upload and share videos that have a little fun, and hopefully inspire the next generation of women to pursue their basketball dreams."

Boost is working with Icon Source on the engagement with Hanna and Haley Cavinder and plans to leverage its platform to partner with athletes nationwide.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-mobile-ushers-in-new-era-of-college-sports-becomes-first-wireless-company-to-officially-sponsor-college-athletes-301324093.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile