Taylor Morrison Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("Taylor Morrison") (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com.

For call participants, the dial-in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 6955009. This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is a leading homebuilder and developer operating under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle buyers. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

