Comscore Adds Veteran Media Executive Brian McLoughlin to Lead Publicis Domestic Commercial Relationship

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce it has added Brian McLoughlin to lead Comscore's commercial relationship with Publicis Groupe. McLoughlin brings more than 20 years of business media and sales success across local television stations, networks and advertising agencies.

McLoughlin was most recently Executive Vice President, Sales & Client Relations at Tunity, where he headed a sales team servicing networks and agencies, and contributed to new measurement development. Previously, he held a variety of senior roles in the media industry.

McLoughlin graduated from Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Science in International Business.

"Publicis is a key partner for Comscore, and we are confident that Brian's extensive experience combined with his strong management record will allow us to deepen our relationship," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

