President George W. Bush Joined Cigna Corporation CEO David Cordani to Honor American Veterans and Support the Achilles International Freedom Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

President George W. Bush Joined Cigna Corporation CEO David Cordani to Honor American Veterans and Support the Achilles International Freedom Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation CEO David Cordani hosted an exclusive fireside conversation with President George W. Bush on Wednesday to honor American veterans and support athletes on the Achilles International Freedom Team, which is composed of wounded members of the U.S. military. Cordani led the discussion, where President Bush reflected on personal lessons in leadership, his deep respect for the military, and the importance of mental health.

achillespressrelease1.jpg

"As we reflect on the challenges of the past year, we can all learn from the resilience and determination of our American soldiers," Bush said. "Demonstrating bravery on the battlefield, they often return home with injuries – both visible and invisible – that intensify the challenges of transitioning to civilian life. Together, we celebrate an elite group of veterans who, through their perseverance and athletic accomplishments, are teaching us that when we face adversity, we can push our limits of what is possible."

"It was an incredible honor to celebrate the brave members of the Armed Forces alongside President Bush, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and deep commitment to the veteran community," said Cordani. "We are endlessly inspired by the Achilles Freedom Team athletes for the ways they overcome great obstacles and support each other, demonstrating what we can achieve when we unite with a sense of shared purpose."

Achilles International, a global organization operating in 25 countries including the U.S., transforms the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Wednesday's event was part of the Achilles Resilience Relay, a first-of-its-kind, 650-mile relay for people with disabilities from Charlotte, N.C., through Washington, D.C., culminating in New York City's Central Park on July 9, 2021.

Prior to the fireside conversation, Cordani joined the Resilience Relay and several Achilles Freedom Team members, many of whom are world-class athletes and Paralympic competitors, as they cycled on hand cranks through the Washington area. To learn more about Cigna's sponsorship of the Achilles Freedom Team, please visit the Cigna Newsroom.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact
Meaghan MacDonald
1 (860) 840-1212
[email protected]

achillespressrelease2.jpg

achillespressrelease3.jpg

Cigna_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG30428&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/president-george-w-bush-joined-cigna-corporation-ceo-david-cordani-to-honor-american-veterans-and-support-the-achilles-international-freedom-team-301324178.html

SOURCE Cigna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG30428&Transmission_Id=202107010700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG30428&DateId=20210701
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment