China Zenix Auto Announces Board Change

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZHANGZHOU, China, July 1, 2021

ZHANGZHOU, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced that Mr. William John Sharp has resigned from the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Audit Committee effective June 30, 2021 for personal reasons.

Mr. To Wai Suen has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Sharp for his contributions since he joined the Board in 2011, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited

China Zenix Auto International Limited is the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers approximately 883 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 67 distributors in more than 28 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of June 30, 2020. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

Safe Harbor

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. The Company may make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these risks is included in our filings with the SEC. The consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the automobile industry in general, and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular, have been material in the first and second quarters of 2020, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact

Kevin Theiss
Awaken Advisors
Tel: +1-(212) 521-4050
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN30472&sd=2021-07-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-zenix-auto-announces-board-change-301323901.html

SOURCE China Zenix Auto International Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN30472&Transmission_Id=202107010600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN30472&DateId=20210701
