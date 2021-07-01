Logo
Bausch Health To Reduce Debt By $150 Million Using Cash Generated From Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAVAL, Quebec, July 1, 2021

LAVAL, Quebec, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it will reduce debt by $150 million through the redemption of outstanding senior notes, using cash generated from operations.

Bausch Health will redeem $150 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025, CUSIP Nos. 91831A AC5, C96729 AC9 (the "Notes") on Aug. 2, 2021. With the redemption announced today, the Company will have redeemed a total of $650 million aggregate principal amount of debt in 2021 using cash generated from operations.

The Company will issue today an irrevocable notice of redemption for the Notes, and a copy will be issued to the record holders of such Notes. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company. The name and address of the paying agent are as follows: The Bank of New York Mellon; 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057; Attn: Redemption Unit; Tel: 800-254-2826.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and "Safe Harbor" Statement
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the redemption of the Notes. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on the Company, including but not limited to its supply chain, third-party suppliers, project development timelines, employee base, liquidity, stock price, financial condition and costs (which may increase) and revenue and margins (both of which may decrease). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

###

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

[email protected]

[email protected]

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch_Health_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY26395&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-to-reduce-debt-by-150-million-using-cash-generated-from-operations-301321358.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26395&Transmission_Id=202107010700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26395&DateId=20210701
