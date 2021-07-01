Logo
733Park Deal Sources for GreenBox POS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 733Park’s deal sourcing team recently sourced Northeast Merchant Systems, a provider of comprehensive merchant credit card processing services for GreenBox POS ( GBOX) a customized blockchain payment solution system. The acquisition brings new retail merchant accounts to @GreenBox as well as a new BIN sponsor relationship. @GreenBox furthers its ability to create customized payment systems for businesses, including solutions with cashless transactions, cryptocurrency, and digital payments.

733Park specializes in deal sourcing and deal origination of payments, Fintech and SaaS acquisition opportunities for select clients. Lane Gordon, managing director of 733Park, has sourced deals for some of the largest private equity groups, payments companies, and software companies, for over 17 years. Deal sourcing is as much a science as it is an art. 733Park opens doors that others can’t, because of their experience and their thought-out approach.

About 733Park, Inc.
733Park is a boutique M&A advisory firm specialized in payments, fintech and SaaS transactions. Headed by industry veteran, Lane Gordon, 733Park brings knowledge, warm relationships and expertise to all of their deal origination, deal sourcing and sell-side clients. For more information please visit the Company’s website: https://www.733park.com/

PR Contact
Jim Wilson
617.564.0404
[email protected]
https://www.733park.com/
