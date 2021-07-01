Logo
Fortegra Announces Expansion of Partnership with Badcock Home Furnishings & More - Named Exclusive Provider of Service Contracts and Credit Insurance Products

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

The+Fortegra+Group%2C+LLC (“Fortegra”), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced the expansion of their partnership with Badcock Home Furniture &more (“Badcock”).

For almost 15 years, Fortegra has been providing Badcock customers with both credit insurance and furniture service contracts. By replacing the previous provider of service contracts on appliances & electronics, Fortegra will now be the exclusive credit insurance and protection plan provider across all 382 Badcock stores.

“We decided to consolidate our product offerings with Fortegra based on their approach to the business and the way in which they value the partnership. They not only listen to our business needs, but more importantly, are very intuitive to our customers’ needs, and that is where the magic happens,” said Badcock’s Vice President of Retail Operations and Chief Credit Officer Mitchell Stiles. “We are in the relationship business, and we want the customer to feel comfortable with their home furnishing purchases. Fortegra’s Concierge service team enhanced and personalized the claim process, which gives us the confidence that our customers are in good hands.”

“Over the last few years, retail has evolved dramatically, and we are always thinking about how to make sure service contracts keep up. So we worked closely with Badcock to reimagine their service contract process. From sales to claims, we created a simplified, multi-channel approach that better meets consumer needs,” said Holly Bohn, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortegra.

About Fortegra

The Fortegra Group, LLC is a global specialty insurer. Fortegra and its subsidiaries underwrite and administer a comprehensive and diverse set of admitted and surplus insurance products and warranty solutions across the United States and around the world. For over 40 years, Fortegra’s collaborative approach, experienced team, and innovative products have fueled consistent growth and increasing demand from both domestic and international partners. The Company holds an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). For more information on Fortegra, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fortegra.com%2F

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its more than 380 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,500 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office furnishings, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. The Company was named “2018 Retailer of the Year” by the National Home Furnishings Association.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005171r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005171/en/

