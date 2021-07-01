KCS Releases "For the Long Haul" 2020 Sustainability Report

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) has released its 2020 sustainability report, “For the Long Haul: Delivering Prosperity, Valuing People, Protecting the Planet.” The report is available in the Corporate Responsibility section of www.kcsouthern.com.

“With the unprecedented challenges of 2020, KCS remains steadfast in our commitment to responsible business practices and maintaining strong relationships with our stakeholders,” said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “We are proud to share our 2020 sustainability report, which demonstrates our focus and commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and employee engagement.”

2020 Sustainability Report Highlights:

In 2020, KCS improved its U.S. and Mexico consolidated frequency rate of reportable workplace injuries and illnesses by 27%.

KCS committed to do its part in the fight against climate change and partnered with the Science Based Target Initiative to set an ambitious carbon reduction target. KCS has committed to reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions per million gross ton-miles at least 42% by 2034, from a 2019 base year.

KCS avoided the use of 21.2 million gallons of diesel fuel; this is an additional nearly 7 million gallons avoided compared to 2019 due to the implementation of fuel-efficient technologies.

KCS’s CEO held 24 diversity, equity, and inclusion roundtable sessions across the U.S. and Mexico with more than 200 participants. The forum provided employees a space to share their views on workplace equity, inclusion, and opportunities for KCS improvement.

KCS’s sustainability report follows the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI’s) latest standards for disclosing governance, economic, social, and environmental topics and is in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. These frameworks provide for the disclosure of measurable data and specific information related to sustainability.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico, and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico, and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS's North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

