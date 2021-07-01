Oblong to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference. The presentation will be given by Oblong’s Chairman and CEO, Pete Holst. The conference is free to all registrants.

Registration Details

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: https%3A%2F%2Faccess-to-giving.events.issuerdirect.com%2Fsignup

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Oblong management, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accesstogiving.com%2F or email [email protected].

About Access to Giving Virtual Conference

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies from microcap all the way up to megacap will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

