Verint Announces New Enhancements to its Online Community Designed to Deepen Relationships with Customers and Partners

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced enhancements to Verint Connect, the interactive engagement portal designed to give customers and partners access to the information they need about Verint solutions, services and training all in one place. Built on its Community application and accessible directly from the Verint+Cloud+Platform, the enhancements to Verint Connect will enable members to gain even greater value from their solutions.

The Verint Marketplace acts as the focal point for information on Verint solutions and offerings, including product enhancements and expansion modules. Customers can easily download these updates and install them into their own environment, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Longtime Verint partner Group+Elite recently joined the Verint Marketplace. “We’ve listed a cloud-ready automation tool on the Marketplace designed for Verint Workforce Management that helps ensure payroll accuracy, reduce costs and improve employee engagement,” says Group Elite’s William Hawley, chief operating officer. “A key benefit of the Marketplace is that it offers an additional channel for us to engage with our customers, provide guidance and value—ultimately strengthening our relationships, which is our top priority.”

The online community also hosts the Verint Developer Portal, built by Verint developers for developers, where customers and partners can integrate with Verint’s solutions, access data assets and combine capabilities to create unique solutions that can be added and shared in the Marketplace. The developer portal will foster engagement among the Verint technical community of employees, customers and partners.

“Verint Connect offers a secure, cloud-based community where members can continually build their skills and proficiencies, share knowledge and apply their expertise,” says Verint’s Jaime Meritt, chief product officer. “The end result is an online experience that allows customers, partners and developers to easily find and access critical information, self-serve, share ideas and collaborate.”

In addition to the Marketplace and Developer Portal, Verint Connect includes an extensive resource center where customers can access eLearning and product documentation. Within the resource center, members have the ability to help shape the future of Verint applications through crowd-sourced ideation. Verint Connect also includes a Partner Corner, a dedicated online portal, which is tailored to their existing solutions and region where they can receive Verint enablement for sales, presales, services and support. The power of the Verint Connect community comes at a time when self-service options, eLearning courses, real-time assistance and collaboration continue to drive better engagement and customer experience.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005222/en/