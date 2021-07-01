Ehave, Inc. Adds Published Child, Adolescent And Adult Psychiatrist To Its Medical Advisory Board

MIAMI, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, continues its ongoing commitment to strengthen and broaden its capabilities as Dr. Muneer A. Ali joined the Company’s Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Ali will collaborate with other members of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.



Dr. Muneer A. Ali is a clinical psychiatrist who is the Associate Medical Director and a Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist at Amen Clinics, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Ali takes a particular interest in ADHD, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorders. He completed his training in Psychiatry at the State University of New York, completed a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and served as Chief Fellow in his final year. Dr. Ali is double Board-certified in Adult and Child/Adolescent Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Dr. Ali is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in General, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatry and holds STATE MEDICAL LICENSES in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Dr. Ali's work has been published in professional journals such as The Neuroscience of Depression: Genetics, Cell Biology, Neurology, Behavior, and Diet, and he has presented at the Talk About Curing Autism Southeast Regional Conference. Dr. Ali has won such prestigious awards as the 2013 American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Educational Outreach Program Award and the 2009 TOUCH Award from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. In addition to his professional accolades, Dr. Ali has taught graduate level courses at the State University of New York at Buffalo. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Nova Southeastern University and performed his postgraduate residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Ehave's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, also commented on the Board’s recent expansion, saying, “Dr. Ali's professional experience will provide us with tremendous insight. I believe his leadership experience, insight and advice will be invaluable as Ehave begins human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities."

Dr. Muneer A. Ali said, "I am delighted to be joining Ehave's Medical Advisory Board. Ehave is committing its resources to making life better for those individuals suffering from mental health issues. I look forward to working closely with the Ehave team to facilitate advancement of their efforts."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Ali as the newest member of our Medical Advisory Board. With his wisdom and experience as a thought leader, Dr. Ali will be a welcome addition to our already impressive Medical Advisory Board. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Ali and our entire team as we advance our mission of delivering psychedelic-inspired therapies to patients in need."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

