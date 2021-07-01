San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation

DANBURY, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- announced the completion of site construction and commencement of commercial operation for its 1.4 megawatt SureSource 1500™ biofuels fuel cell project with the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department (SBMWD) in California. FuelCell Energy’s platform eliminates the need for another flare in California. FuelCell Energy offers the only fuel cell power generation platform approved by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) for use with on-site biofuels. The commercial operation of this project adds 1.4 megawatts to the Company’s generation fleet portfolio, bringing the total to 34 megawatts.



“We are excited to begin commercial operation of our platform in San Bernardino,” commented Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy. “We are executing on our promise to the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department, delivering 1.4 megawatts of clean power and, importantly, contributing to cleaner air quality in the region by capturing and using the on-site methane gas that was otherwise being flared. Utilizing our utility-scale fuel cell power and heat platform, coupled with our proprietary engineered biogas treatment system, the continuous power profile of our platforms makes them an excellent fit with wastewater treatment plants.”

“We are pleased to be commencing operation of the fuel cell facility,” said Miguel Guerrero, General Manager of the San Bernardino Municipal Water Department. “The fuel cell will produce electricity for the Water Reclamation Plant and consume methane produced from wastewater treatment digesters, maintaining compliance with South Coast Air Quality Management District regulations and contributing to cleaner air for California.”

Key project highlights include:

The SureSource 1500™ power plant operates on the City’s anaerobic digester gas, which will be treated by the proprietary SureSource Treatment™ system, cleanly producing electricity and thermal energy to support the operation of the SBMWD water reclamation plant.



The SBMWD will purchase the clean electricity produced through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.



The SureSource 1500™ power plant will use methane–rich biogas that would otherwise be flared, wasting energy and producing emissions, to produce hydrogen for the production of clean, renewable, carbon neutral power.



The SureSource 1500™ power plant provides thermal heat that enhances the water treatment process.



The SureSource Treatment™ system is a proprietary clean up technology optimized by FuelCell Energy’s extensive experience with on-site biogas treatment. This system allows FuelCell Energy to clean up biofuel and use it on site without injection into the common carrier gas pipeline. Gas treatment requirements are reduced compared to pipeline injection because of the ability of SureSource fuel cell systems to utilize low-Btu biogas.



Servicing a population of approximately 200,000 residents, the SBMWD delivers more than 15.5 billion gallons of water per year and provides wastewater collection and treatment at the water reclamation plant.



About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

