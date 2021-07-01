Logo
The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Brand Leadership Promotions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Estée Lauder Companies (

NYSE:EL, Financial) announced today the promotions of two brand leaders – Michelle Freyre has been promoted to Global Brand President, Clinique, and Glenn Evans has been promoted to Global Brand President, Smashbox and GLAMGLOW. The promotions are effective July 1, 2021, and both leaders will continue to report directly to John Demsey, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC).

“Michelle and Glenn are both incredibly dynamic leaders who have beautifully steered their respective brands through the challenges of the past year,” said John Demsey. “I am particularly proud of how effectively they have balanced the needs of the business while being truly thoughtful and empathetic leaders to their brand teams. Their promotions are both very well-deserved.”

Michelle Freyre Has Been Promoted to Global Brand President, Clinique

A dynamic leader with deep experience leading a variety of beauty brands across categories and channels, Michelle’s promotion to Global Brand President, Clinique, recognizes her outstanding and visionary leadership in returning Clinique to global growth. She was appointed Senior Vice President/Global General Manager, Clinique in June 2020, and since then has made a significant impact on Clinique’s brand positioning, driving double digit growth for hero products, as well as redefining the innovation strategy behind Clinique’s hero franchises. She has also driven Clinique’s acceleration in Online to be the #1 ELC brand in North America in that channel, while delivering the Clinique High-Touch experience at scale globally. Her inspirational leadership, deep expertise in beauty and skin care, together with her strong passion for connecting with global consumers, makes her uniquely suited to continue to lead Clinique in its next chapter of growth.

Michelle joined ELC from Johnson & Johnson in 2020, where she had an impressive 20-year career holding various leadership roles within its Consumer Health Products division, most recently serving as President, U.S. Beauty. In this role, she was responsible for the company’s portfolio of Beauty brands at the time, and led the successful performance and growth of many brands. Prior to that, she served as the General Manager of Neutrogena at J&J, and as the leader of the company’s Los Angeles campus.

Michelle is passionate about talent development and has a proven track record of fostering workplaces that embrace inclusion and diversity. She has received several industry awards and honors in recognition of her exceptional career, including being named to Fortune’s 2018 “50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business.”Michelle is the Executive Sponsor of Hispanic Connections (HiC) ERG and is actively mentoring diverse talent across ELC.

Glenn Evans Has Been Promoted to Global Brand President, Smashbox and GLAMGLOW

With more than 30 years of strategic, operational and brand-building experience, Glenn is an exceptional, values-driven brand leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent results. As Senior Vice President/Global General Manager, Smashbox and GLAMGLOW, Glenn has successfully led both brands, capturing operational and supply chain synergies between them, optimizing their global brand and regional go-to-market structures and improving A&P effectiveness.

As Global Brand President, Glenn will continue to lead Smashbox and GLAMGLOW into their next phases of sustainable growth, focusing on product innovations with a consumer-led, online-centric, digital-first approach, as well as continuous transformation to evolve ahead of the changing retail landscape. A dynamic and energetic leader, Glenn will also continue to leverage his passion for developing top talent across both brand teams.

Since being named Senior Vice President and General Manager, Smashbox, in 2019, Glenn has led the brand’s repositioning strategy to drive appeal with both new and loyal consumers while staying true to the brand’s core studio heritage. Under his leadership, the brand reinforced its number one ranking in U.S. prestige Face Primers, achieved top rankings in prestige Face Primers in key global markets, and attracted new consumers with the success of Smashbox Halo All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer.

Before his role at Smashbox, Glenn was Senior Vice President, Leading Beauty Forward, where he led the successful global implementation of Leading Beauty Forward and OneSource, which have helped to fuel the company’s multiple engines of growth strategy. Prior to that role, Glenn was SVP, Global Supply Chain,during which time he established and led the Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence for six years, and played a leadership role in integrating and enhancing best-in-class capabilities across the organization.

Since 2018, Glenn has served as an Executive Sponsor of wELCome, ELC’s Employee Resource Group for LGBTQIA+ employees. He continues to act as a passionate advocate for Inclusion & Diversity across the Company. Glenn recently announced the creation of the West Coast chapter of wELCcome and he also sponsors the Smashbox & GLAMGLOW Multi-Ethnic Advisory Board, an employee-led group within the brands that aims to ensure diverse voices are amplified during key moments of decision-making.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-C
ELC-L

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005234/en/

