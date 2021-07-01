LPL Financial Rolls Out New Advisory Enhancement, Providing More Flexibility and Customization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced a new feature in the firm’s centrally managed advisory Model Wealth Portfolio (MWP) platform that provides advisors with ultimate flexibility to be able to combine models within a client’s portfolio. Advisors can bring together models of varying risk scores and investment objectives, to create unique, diversified portfolios designed to address each client’s goals and risk tolerance.

“MWP’s newest enhancement allows advisors to take the next step in running their models-based practices, furthering their efficiency and ability to grow at scale. They now have more flexibility to create portfolios that are both easier to build and more tailored to their clients’ needs” said Rob Pettman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. “As the platform continues to evolve, we look forward to introducing additional capabilities that will help advisors improve outcomes for their clients, resulting in long-term relationships, referrals and growth.”

The latest feature added to LPL’s premier platform, MWP, provides advisors with more customization, flexibility and diversification in their portfolio construction process. Advisors can combine models of different investment objectives, as long as the account’s total risk score aligns with the client’s overall account investment objective. The risk score is determined using AdvisoryWorld’s risk scoring methodology, which LPL has built directly into MWP and is available to any advisor who uses the platform. Now, instead of utilizing one strategist to manage the portfolio, advisors can easily diversify across multiple strategists, as well as their own Advisor Sleeve models, to create a unique portfolio aligned with their client’s objectives.

