Koinfold™ Debit Card to be Issued to National Homeowners Association Employees and Subcontractors

Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Homeowners Association™ dba BW Property Management Group will be issuing the Koinfold™ Debit Card to all employees and subcontractors for the management of payroll and direct deposits. This decision was made as part of an ongoing partnership with KYN Capital Group ( KYNC) and is set to take place in the coming weeks.

“A key goal for the National Homeowners Association™ is to integrate the Koinfold suite of tools wherever it adds value to our business. I’ve found that the Koinfold suite will not only help streamline our business operations, but will also allow us to provide benefits to the thousands of new businesses and subcontractors we will be working with,” states Solomon Williams, CEO.

One major benefit can be found in the Homes and Services Division. The National Homeowners Association has launched BidWilly.com, a similar platform to Angi (formerly Angie’s List) but is 100% free for small businesses using a Koinfold Debit Card for direct deposits and payments. By being a free service this will allow the “smallest” of small businesses to compete that can not afford to pay lead fees on other platforms such as Angi. BidWilly.com has already won numerous awards in Orlando, Fl and was voted as a Top 40 Business by the Orlando Business Journal.

Per Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group, he invites any innovative ideas and technology that will drive faster adoption of Koinfold across many key verticals. It’s a win-win-win.

Businesses nationwide can now create their free profile at BidWilly.com starting today as part of a national soft launch.

About BW Property Management Group
BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl.

Please follow:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BWPropertyManagementGroup/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/@bidwillydotcom

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Website: BWPMG.com
[email protected]
