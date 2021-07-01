Logo
Veracyte Announces Two Pre-Eminent Physician Appointments, Further Strengthening Medical Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced key appointments that expand and further strengthen the company’s medical team. William A. Bulman, M.D. and Paul Kelly Marcom, M.D, have joined the company as medical director for Lung Cancer and medical director for Breast Cancer, respectively. Both physician executives report to Richard T. Kloos, M.D., Veracyte’s executive medical director.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Dr. Bulman and Dr. Marcom, two well-respected physicians with exceptional experience and credentials in their respective fields, to be part of the Veracyte team,” said Giulia C. Kennedy, Ph.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer. “Their appointments demonstrate our sincere commitment to building a world-class medical team to support our growing menu of advanced genomic tests that address unmet needs throughout the patient journey. Their expertise will be especially critical as we prepare to launch new products and make these products broadly available to patients, including in global markets.”

Dr. Bulman most recently served as associate professor of Medicine at Columbia University and the director of Interventional Bronchoscopy at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He has worked in pulmonology for 15 years, with clinical interests in interventional bronchoscopy and advanced diagnostic bronchoscopy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and the pulmonary complications of lung cancer. Dr. Bulman also served as course director for the Pulmonary Medicine Section of the first-year curriculum at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, director of the medical school’s Scholarly Projects Program, medical director of the High-Risk Lung Nodule Assessment Center, and the medical director of Columbia Pulmonary Associates, a private practice group.

He has been a research investigator in multiple clinical trials involving bronchoscopic treatments and lung imaging. These included the AEGIS trials, which were used to develop and validate Veracyte’s Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier, as well as the company’s Percepta Nasal Swab test for improved early lung cancer detection.

Dr. Bulman graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed internships in both surgery and medicine before residency training in Internal Medicine. He served as a chief resident in Medicine and later completed fellowship training in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Columbia.

Dr. Marcom has over 30 years of experience in oncology, mostly dedicated to treating breast cancer. He joins Veracyte from Duke University Medical Center, where he was disease group leader for the Duke Cancer Institute’s multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Disease Group and a tenured professor of Medicine. Dr. Marcom has conducted extensive research and published over 30 studies on the genetic aspects of breast cancer, including both inherited genetic factors and genomic changes in tumors. He served as a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) EHR Oncology Advisory Group and Breast Cancer Panel, and was among the authors of the 2020 NCCN Clinical Practical Guidelines in Oncology for Breast Cancer.

Dr. Marcom has also been awarded nearly 30 grants from organizations such as the Department of Defense, the National Institutes of Health, Mayo Clinic, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Genentech, Johns Hopkins University, and Celldex Therapeutics, among others, for projects investigating the genetic aspects of breast cancer for detection and prevention, understanding what leads to cancer heterogeneity, and applying this understanding to guide treatment. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in 1989 and completed his residency and fellowship at Duke University Medical Center for hematology-oncology and medicine.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Decipher, Decipher GRID, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, Lymphmark, “Know by Design” and “More about You” are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its affiliates in the U.S. and selected countries. nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and selected countries and used by Veracyte under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005296/en/

