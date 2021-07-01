Intrado Patient Engagement Solution Score Jumps 13 Points in New KLAS Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intrado Patient Engagement Solution Score Jumps 13 Points in New KLAS Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Healthcare IT research firm KLAS rates Intrado as among the top tier of patient engagement solutions and reports 100% of customers would buy Intrado’s HouseCalls Pro solution again

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its HouseCalls Pro platform received a score of 88.3 out of 100 in a new First Look report by independent analyst firm KLAS Research. The score places Intrado among the top tier of patient engagement solutions, and well above the average score for solution providers that KLAS profiles. Intrado also received strong KLAS sub-scores of 8 or higher (out of 9) on key customer satisfaction metrics such as product quality, ease of use, and money’s worth.

The report is based on independent research and analysis done by KLAS, including comprehensive surveys conducted with Intrado’s healthcare customers about Intrado and its HouseCalls Pro patient engagement platform.

The report stated: “HouseCalls Pro is focused on improving patient engagement relative to scheduling patient service encounters, broadcasting event messages, and supporting care gap recalls. Tightly coupled Electronic Health Records (“EHR”) integrations using FHIR/SMART APIs provide workflow integration that improves care quality as well as physician and patient satisfaction. The system is intuitive to use.”

The Intrado HouseCalls Pro solution is a digital patient engagement platform that fosters true two-way communication between patients and healthcare providers. It is differentiated by its deep integration into EHR systems, and its ability to fully automate and solve patient engagement workflows in real time. As a result, HouseCalls Pro helps healthcare providers increase patient volumes, improve the patient experience, and reduce the operational burdens associated with patient engagement.

Additional highlights in the report include the following:

  • 100% of Intrado customers report that HouseCalls Pro is part of their long-term patient engagement plans.
  • All desired customer outcomes, including decreased no-shows, improved communication with patients, and shifting appointment reminder responsibility from staff, were achieved by HouseCalls Pro.

The score reflects a 13-point increase over Intrado’s previous rating, reflecting product and service improvements that Intrado delivered in the past year. The report also notes that healthcare providers are highly optimistic about Intrado’s future and the strategic direction the organization is taking within the healthcare industry.

“I want to thank our valued customers for their trust and ongoing support of our platform. HouseCalls Pro is the most advanced patient engagement solution in the market, and it is truly transforming how providers interact with their patients,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows.

For more information about Intrado’s market-leading digital patient engagement solutions, please visit: intrado.com/en/life-safety/healthcare.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Intrado Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402-716-6578

ti?nf=ODI3MzYwNSM0Mjc4MDIwIzIwMDYxNjU=
cfffd9a3-be06-493c-8b75-e420cab31572

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment