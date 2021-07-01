Logo
Agile Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, July 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, July 26, 2021 as follows:

DateMonday, July 26, 2021
Time4:30 p.m. EDT
Webcast (live and archived)Events & Presentations
Dial-in numbers(833) 979-2857 (U.S. toll-free) or (236) 714-2948
Conference ID1732729

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 979-2857 for domestic callers or (236) 714-2948 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here.
Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a forward-looking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact:
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

