Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Tackling Food Waste Challenge

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods Inc. ( SVFD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “For the Earth’s Sake, Companies Aiming to Reduce Food Waste.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/0N5t5

Food waste is a social, humanitarian, economic and environment concern. Understand that waste isn’t just what gets thrown away in a kitchen, grocery store or hotel. It also includes product that never leaves the farm or spoils during distribution. Collect those billions of pounds of waste, and there are enough calories to feed every undernourished person on the planet. ...

Against this backdrop, Save Foods Inc. ( SVFD) is moving from nine successful pilot trials with five commercial partners to sales of its products as it looks to capture share in the $2.6 billion post-harvest treatment market. The products are all-natural treatments made from a proprietary blend of food acids that reduce bacterial and fungal decay to dramatically increase shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the treatment leaves no harmful residues on the produce or in the environment while maintaining freshness over time.

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality every step of the way—from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers alike. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing house processing, including citrus fruits, avocado, mango, pears, apples and bell pepper. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product.

For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SVFD.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

