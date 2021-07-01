Logo
Kraton Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Level Sustainability Rating

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces that it has achieved a Platinum rating for its sustainability management system from EcoVadis.

"We are proud to be awarded the Platinum rating by EcoVadis, in recognition of our overall performance as a responsible and sustainable business," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This acknowledgment highlights Kraton's ongoing commitment and dedication to sustainability throughout our company as we work to address evolving market needs by providing products and technologies that advance the bio economy, and enable the circular economy."

The Platinum rating is the highest distinction in the EcoVadis supplier sustainability rating structure. This rating puts Kraton in the top one percent of all companies evaluated in its sector. With more than 75,000 companies assessed, EcoVadis is one of the industry reference platforms for evaluating how an organization has integrated the principles of sustainability/CSR into its business and management system.

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis platform and sustainability scorecards provide insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and 190 countries. Their methodology provides a single framework to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance to protect brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit ecovadis.com.

More information about Kraton's sustainability initiatives can be found on Kraton.com

ABOUT KRATON

Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:

Investors H. Gene Shiels; T: (281) 504-4886

Media: Kristen Boyd; T: (346) 280-7572

kraton_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA30768&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-achieves-ecovadis-platinum-level-sustainability-rating-301324299.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA30768&Transmission_Id=202107010828PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA30768&DateId=20210701
