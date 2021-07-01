Daqo New Energy Issues Its First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The 2020 ESG report particularly highlights the Company's efforts with respect to corporate governance, innovation and R&D, employee rights protection, environmental sustainability and emission control, as well as social responsibility.

To view the report in full, please visit the Company's investor relations website at: http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/index.php?s=/Index/annual

Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We are pleased to issue our first ESG report to update all our stakeholders on our efforts to enable sustainable development. Since our inception in 2007, we have become a global leader in the polysilicon industry and a major player in the global renewable energy sector. As such, we are very proud of our contribution to the cost reduction of solar PV and to a carbon-neutral future, while helping our local economy and creating value for our shareholders. We attach great importance to our social responsibilities, including our zero-tolerance policy towards forced labor in our facilities and across our supply chain, and will continue to provide growth opportunities to all of our employees."

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. It has a total annual capacity of 70,000 metric tons of high-purity polysilicon, with another 35,000 metric tons polysilicon capacity under construction, which is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, please visit http://www.dqsolar.com

For further information, please contact:

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-187 1658 5553

Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86 178 1749 0483

[email protected]

In the U.S.

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1-917-412-3333

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "might," "guidance" and similar statements. Among other things, Daqo New Energy's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in solar cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; changes in the political and regulatory environment; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-issues-its-first-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-report-301324308.html

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.