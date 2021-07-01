Logo
HOKA ONE ONE® Launches the All-New Anacapa Mid & Low GTX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Designed to offer the lightweight comfort of running footwear with the protection and support of a hiking boot, these new hiking styles empower all adventurers to explore their world and get off the grid.

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., July 1, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of the Anacapa Mid and Low GTX, an all-new hiking silhouette with both a mid- and low-top offering, available for purchase today.

HOKA_ANACAPA_EF21_LAUNCH_PRODUCT_MID_W_COMMS_HERO_1.jpg

Feels Like a Shoe, Wanders Like a Boot

The Anacapa Mid and Low GTX are an athlete's gateway to the great outdoors. Designed as a light hiker to encourage exploration near and far, the Anacapa Mid GTX provides ankle support for longer treks, while the Anacapa Low GTX serves as an ultimate lightweight exploration vehicle, encouraging adventure in settings from the city streets to the neighborhood park and beyond. Together, the Anacapa Mid and Low GTX aim to make the outdoors accessible and fun.

At just 16.0 ounces and 14.0 ounces (men's size 9), and 14.0 ounces and 12.0 ounces (women's size 7), respectively, the Anacapa Mid and Low GTX are extraordinarily light for fully-outfitted hikers. Designed to provide the lightweight comfort and dynamic mobility associated with performance running and fitness footwear, the Anacapa franchise aims to bring topflight hiking technology to a new consumer who may have previously viewed hiking and the outdoors as gear prohibitive.

"The Anacapa Mid and Low GTX aim to dispel the myth that effective hiking footwear needs to be stiff and heavy, or that it requires a long, uncomfortable break in period," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "They're lightweight, dynamic, and capable of a broad range of outdoor activities. In short: they're fun, and they bring ultimate comfort and performance to everyday explorations."

Part Light Hiker, Part Escape Hatch

Both the Anacapa Mid and Low GTX feature the enhanced cushioning and smooth ride unique to HOKA footwear, with a compression-molded EVA midsole, extended heel geometry designed to create a gentler impact, and a late stage Meta-Rocker designed for smoother transitions and a stable ride through each step. Featuring a Vibram® Megagrip outsole designed for maximal traction on tricky terrain, both models are also made with recycled materials, including Leather Working Group Gold Certified waterproof nubuck leather on the upper; recycled polyester materials in the collar, mesh and laces; a molded polyurethane sockliner derived from 50% soybean oil; and GORE-TEX fabric with leaf bootie, which is made with 45% recycled content by weight.

"Make no mistake: the Anacapa Mid and Low GTX are performance-first hiking shoes. But we are increasingly capable of using recycled materials in our products without reducing the capabilities our consumers expect from their outdoor footwear," said Weimer. "The Anacapa franchise is designed to bring this peak performance and technology to all adventurers, and to provide them an 'escape hatch' into nature, whether they are exploring a local park on the weekend or embarking on a multi-day backpacking trip."

The Anacapa is available for purchase today at hokaoneone.com and at select HOKA retailers worldwide. MSRP $170 (Mid) and $155 (Low).

About HOKA ONE ONE®
HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

HOKA ONE ONE Media Contacts
Miranda Young
HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR
[email protected]

Gordon Wright
Outside PR
[email protected]

Farial Moss
Azione PR
[email protected]

HOKA_ANACAPA_EF21_LAUNCH_LIFESTYLE_MID_G_2.jpg

HOKA_Anacapa.jpg

hoka_one_one___logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28584&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoka-one-one-launches-the-all-new-anacapa-mid--low-gtx-301324069.html

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28584&Transmission_Id=202107010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28584&DateId=20210701

