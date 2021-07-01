Logo
Kyndryl Names Matt Milton President of U.S. Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., July 1, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, today announced that it has appointed Matt Milton as Kyndryl's President in the U.S.

kyndryl_Logo.jpg

Mr. Milton's appointment is a key step in creating Kyndryl's new global leadership model, which has been simplified to accelerate decision-making and bring expertise and skills closer to its customers.

"Kyndryl will organize around our customers and ensure we are providing access to senior leadership and the best talent and skills in each market," said Kyndryl Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter. "I am pleased that Matt will lead our team in the U.S., a key market for Kyndryl. He is an inspiring leader who is committed to helping our customers reach their peak digital performance and achieve their biggest ambitions."

Mr. Milton is currently General Manager, Financial Services Market, for IBM Global Technology Services, Americas. He is responsible for partnering with financial industry organizations to leverage data, cloud, cognitive and security technologies to modernize and run critical infrastructure. In this role, Mr. Milton has extensive experience creating strategic partnerships that create long-term value for both parties. He has been with IBM (NYSE: IBM) for nearly 20 years and was previously General Manager for the Communications market in the Americas.

"Supporting our customers' technological transformations is a great responsibility because these are the vital systems that power human progress," said Mr. Milton. "I am thrilled to lead the world-class U.S. team for Kyndryl. Together we will partner with customers to address their toughest challenges and modernize and run their most essential infrastructure."

To ensure not only its leadership but also its offerings are closely aligned with customer needs, Kyndryl also announced it will create an integrated global practice for customers, combining managed services, advisory services and implementation. The company is organizing into six global practices, including Cloud; Core Enterprise & zCloud; Applications, Data & AI; Digital Workplace; Security & Resiliency; and Network & Edge.

These announcements are important milestones that will prepare Kyndryl for future success – nothing will change with the IBM Global Technology Services business until after responsibility passes to the Kyndryl team. Other key leadership and reporting structure announcements will follow in the near future.

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

IBM
Edward Barbini, 914-494-7925
[email protected]

ibm_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY30172&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyndryl-names-matt-milton-president-of-us-business-301324078.html

SOURCE IBM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY30172&Transmission_Id=202107010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY30172&DateId=20210701
