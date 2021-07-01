Johnson Controls Named One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women 2021 by Seramount

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) – an honor recognizing companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

Through its Diversity and Inclusion mission to empower every employee to take an active role in creating a culture that values uniqueness, celebrates creativity and drives innovation, Johnson Controls works to elevate each employees' responsibility to contribute to its culture. Business Resource Groups (BRGs) are an integral part of the company's overall workforce diversity strategy. Currently, there are nine employee-driven BRGs with more than 70 chapters globally. Equally important are its corporate partnerships with global, national and local diversity and professional organizations.

"The most talented women in the industry have chosen to develop their careers at Johnson Controls. We are honored to be recognized as a leading company for multicultural women, particularly after a year of unprecedented challenges to women and working mothers," said Denise Malloy, vice president, Diversity and Inclusion for Johnson Controls. "In order to continue to be the employer of choice that attracts and retains the absolute best talent, we must ensure we do not waiver on our commitment to create an environment of empowerment. This is central to our business which is why, in January 2021, Johnson Controls pledged to double the representation of women leaders globally and minority leaders in the United States within five years."

Key findings of the 2021 Seramount report include:

Formal sponsorship with senior leaders is one of the most essential ways to advance multicultural women. Sixty-eight percent of the 2021 winners offer formal sponsorship (versus 18 percent of nonwinners), and 61 percent offer cultural competence training for sponsors and/or proteges (versus 14 percent of nonwinners). Mentoring with a DE&I lens is crucial as well.

Sixty-eight percent of the 2021 winners offer formal sponsorship (versus 18 percent of nonwinners), and 61 percent offer cultural competence training for sponsors and/or proteges (versus 14 percent of nonwinners). Mentoring with a DE&I lens is crucial as well. Seventy-five percent of the 2021 winning companies have specific anti-racism training (versus 45 percent of nonwinners); CEOs have led organized discussions on racism at 65 percent of the 2021 winners (versus 45 percent of nonwinners); and 89 percent have specific programs to address racial trauma (versus 57 percent of nonwinners).

(versus 45 percent of nonwinners); CEOs have led organized discussions on racism at 65 percent of the 2021 winners (versus 45 percent of nonwinners); and 89 percent have specific programs to address racial trauma (versus 57 percent of nonwinners). Accountability and leadership involvement are critical in advancing DE&I goals. Ninety-five percent of the 2021 winning companies hold managers accountable for DE&I as part of their annual performance reviews (versus 43 percent of nonwinners), and CEOs oversee or approve management compensation tied to diversity goals at 75 percent of the winning companies (versus 20 percent of nonwinners).

Since 2003, Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women has tracked corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. Participation in this initiative is up 19 percent year over year, and over the last five years, it has increased by 358 percent. Seramount's Insights team attributes the uptick to increased interest in hiring and promoting women of color as well as improvement in the types of questions asked, especially the specific evaluation of women at each level by individual race and ethnicity, and the introduction of questions on anti-racism efforts.

"The increased participation in this initiative confirms that the importance of retaining and advancing multicultural women is not lost on corporate America," says Subha V. Barry, CEO of Seramount. "By offering programs and implementing policies instrumental to their success, whether it's sponsorship and mentoring programs or tying managers' compensation to diversity goals, our Top Companies for Multicultural Women continue to demonstrate their commitment to this critical talent pool."

The 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women employ about 2 million people at 29,000 work sites in every state across 17 industries: chemical, consumer products, financial or property and casualty insurance, financial services, health insurance, hospitality, hospitals/healthcare, legal, manufacturing, media, internet and advertising, nonprofit/not-for-profit, pharmaceuticals, professional services/management consulting/accounting, retail and apparel, science/technology/engineering/aerospace/medical devices, telecommunications and utilities.

The Best Companies for Multicultural Women application includes more than 250 questions on representation; hiring, attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture. Our scoring algorithm is based on the previous year's benchmark results, which then determines the winners.

