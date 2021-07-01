Kyndryl Unveils New Operating Model And Global Structure

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kyndryl Unveils New Operating Model And Global Structure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., July 1, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, today announced its global leadership model to bring its mission-critical technical expertise to a broader set of core digital technology environments.

ibm_logo.jpg

These announcements are important milestones that will prepare Kyndryl for future success – nothing will change with the IBM Global Technology Services business until after responsibility passes to the Kyndryl team. IBM remains on track to complete the spin-off by the end of the year.

"Kyndryl is meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journeys, with a lean and focused team that has the critical skills they depend on to succeed," said Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl. "Our country leaders and managing partners will be empowered to work closely with customers, make quick decisions and access the best global talent in the industry. Their mission will be to place Kyndryl at the heart of progress for our customers."

Organizing Around Our Customers
Kyndryl will implement a simplified global leadership model for key markets representing more than three-fourths of Kyndryl revenue.

Kyndryl's newly appointed leaders will include:

  • Tosca Colangeli, President of Kyndryl United Kingdom and Ireland
  • Xerxes Cooper, President of Kyndryl Canada
  • Paolo Degl'Innocenti, President of Kyndryl Italy
  • Luis Roca Fernandez, President of Kyndryl Spain and Portugal
  • Markus Koerner, President of Kyndryl Germany
  • Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl United States
  • Kerry Purcell, President of Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand
  • Philippe Roncati, President of Kyndryl France
  • Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India
  • Takashi Uesaka, President of Kyndryl Japan

The Kyndryl country presidents are seasoned executives who have significant experience in their markets and who have worked with many of the world's largest enterprises. These senior leaders will deliver to our customers global best practices and deploy leading technologies and innovations.

In addition Kyndryl announced that Rick Ruiz will become Kyndryl's Strategic Markets President and will lead Kyndryl's activities in all other countries. Ruiz, a veteran IBM sales and technology executive, has served as general manager for IBM's Global Technology Services business in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, and has also led IBM's Business Continuity and Resiliency Services.

Global Practices
Kyndryl also announced that it will create six global managed services practices and an advisory and implementation services practice in support of our customers, which will pull together managed services, advisory services and implementation.

"By integrating multiple offerings into these six practices and applying our mission-critical systems capabilities to a broader digital environment, we will be well positioned to support our customers on their digital transformation," Kyndryl Group President Elly Keinan said. "These practices will leverage the most experienced talent in our industry to support our customers' success."

The six global practices are:

  • Cloud
  • Applications, Data & AI
  • Security & Resiliency
  • Core Enterprise & zCloud
  • Network & Edge
  • Digital Workplace

Kyndryl also announced the Kyndryl Advisory and Implementation services practice, which will include a group of senior business and technology executives who can advise Kyndryl customers on best-in-class digital environments and the adoption and integration of advanced technologies.

The Corporate Team
Kyndryl has assembled a senior leadership team that draws from executive talent across the IT industry as well as in key industry sectors.

"We're assembling an outstanding team that has experience not only in technology but in being a tech services customer," Schroeter said. "This team understands what it means to be consistently focused on a customer-centric model, and how to invest in people and talent to bring that model to life."

The senior leadership team, in addition to Schroeter, Group President Keinan and Strategic Markets President Ruiz, currently includes:

  • Nelly Akoth, Chief Transformation Officer
  • Michael Bradshaw, Chief Information Officer
  • Maryjo Charbonnier, Chief Human Resources Officer
  • Vineet Khurana, Controller
  • Una Pulizzi, Global Head of Corporate Affairs
  • Edward Sebold, General Counsel
  • Antoine Shagoury, Chief Technology Officer
  • Maria Bartolome Winans, Chief Marketing Officer

Kyndryl will announce more details on its organization in the near future.

"We are fortunate as a 90,000-person 'start-up' to have extraordinary global talent, from IBM Fellows and distinguished engineers to experts at service delivery centers, working with deep skills and more than 3,000 patents that help innovate with our customers," Schroeter said. "Over time, we'll be showing all Kyndryls how they contribute to advancing the vital systems that our customers depend on."

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

Contact:

IBM


Edward Barbini, 914-494-7925


[email protected]

kyndryl.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY30280&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyndryl-unveils-new-operating-model-and-global-structure-301324071.html

SOURCE IBM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY30280&Transmission_Id=202107010845PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY30280&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment