Pensionfund Sabic Buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

- New Purchases: FCPT, CSR, 6CL0,
- Added Positions: GLPI, PLYM, VICI, LLY, MPW, GMRE, NLY, CLX, BRX, K, BDX, CONE, BAH, PFE, EA, CERN, BIIB, PNW, WPC, COR, PPL, OHI, MRK, NHI,
- Reduced Positions: QTS, MNR, AMH, INVH, MAA, EPRT, CPT, UMH, IRT,
For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund Sabic
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,280 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,700 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $71.88. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 153.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)
Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)
Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 51.47%. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 8,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)
Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
