Pensionfund Sabic Buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2021Q2, Pensionfund Sabic owns 206 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,280 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,700 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $71.88. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 153.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 51.47%. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 8,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.