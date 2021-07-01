Pensionfund Sabic Buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pensionfund Sabic Buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pensionfund Sabic (Current Portfolio) buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2021Q2, Pensionfund Sabic owns 206 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund Sabic
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,280 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,700 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
  4. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,000 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $71.88. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 153.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 51.47%. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 8,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pensionfund Sabic. Also check out:

1. Pensionfund Sabic's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pensionfund Sabic's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pensionfund Sabic's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pensionfund Sabic keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider