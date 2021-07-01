Logo
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Lam Research Corp, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Pensionfund DSM Netherlands (Current Portfolio) buys Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Centerspace, DigitalBridge Group Inc, VICI Properties Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Lam Research Corp, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2021Q2, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 201 stocks with a total value of $776 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+dsm+netherlands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,900 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,925 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 149,904 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,500 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
  5. Public Storage (PSA) - 42,889 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $71.88. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 126,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 158.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 113.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 49.88%. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 18,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 49.04%. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 62,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 21.18%. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $650.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands still held 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. Also check out:

1. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pensionfund DSM Netherlands keeps buying
