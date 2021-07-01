Cintas Fire Protection Division Partners with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Cintas Corporation’s (Nasdaq: CTAS) Fire Division. The NFFF is proud to partner with Cintas, a national leader in Fire Protection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005168/en/

Cintas Fire Protection’s generous contribution will sponsor our National Stair Climb in Belmont Park, New York, and our Stair Climb program nationally. The funds from those events provide direct support to the families of fallen firefighters and supports programs of the FDNY. Cintas will also be sponsoring and hosting NFFF learning and development courses for local fire departments and leadership to promote our Prevent the Preventable (PtP) programs nationwide. PtP is designed to help the fire service partner with their communities to promote life safety initiatives by reducing the incidents of fire and other hazards.

Cintas Fire Protection is one of the nation’s leaders in fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, extinguisher inspections and training. “This partnership will improve the Foundation’s ability to accomplish our mission,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “Their generous support will directly impact our ability to deliver services to the families of America’s fallen firefighters and it will go a long way in helping us reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.”

“The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation does an incredible job supporting the families and loved ones following tragedies while providing necessary educational opportunities to reduce future incidents. We believe this partnership provides added resources and support to continue and expand the amazing work the foundation does in our communities,” said John Amann, President and COO of Cintas Corporation’s Fire Division.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs that fulfill that mandate. Our mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firehero.org.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005168/en/