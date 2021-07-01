AXIS Re Expands LatAm Treaty Operations With the Hire of Nicole Hanhart

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") ( NYSE:AXS, Financial), today announced that Nicole Hanhart has joined AXIS Re as Property Underwriter, EMEA & Latin America effective July 1.

In this role, Ms. Hanhart will be responsible for underwriting a Property treaty portfolio for Latin America. She will work in partnership with the underwriting team responsible for this region.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicole to AXIS Re,” said Gino Smith, Head of Property, EMEA & Latin America at AXIS Re. “She brings strong technical underwriting acumen as well as an extensive client and broker network to the AXIS Re team. Nicole’s experience and expertise will enable us to continue to develop and execute our underwriting strategy for this region which forms an integral part of our overall global Property strategy.”

Ms. Hanhart joins AXIS Re following over 20 years with Partner Re, where she was most recently a Senior Underwriter with the Global Catastrophe team. Nicole’s underwriting experience includes assignments in Chile, Miami and Zurich and stretches across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

Ms. Hanhart will be based in Zurich and report directly to Mr. Smith.

