Cosmos Holdings Appoints Finance Veteran Alexi Papaconstantinou to its Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established European Union distribution network, today announced that it has appointed finance veteran Alexi Papaconstantinou to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Papaconstantinou is a capital markets veteran and brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking, equity financing, portfolio management and mergers and acquisitions with a particular focus on high-growth public and private companies. Mr. Papaconstantinou is currently the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Lacerta Partners, a family office backed multi-strategy fund. Prior to Co-founding Lacerta Partners, Mr. Papaconstantinou served as Portfolio Manager/Senior Investment Analyst at a number of well-known hedge funds, including Point72 and Moore Capital Management in London. Earlier in his career, Mr. Papaconstantinou held various positions within the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley in London, where he worked on numerous M&A and capital markets transactions across a broad spectrum of industries including transport, financial institutions, retail, and pharma. Mr. Papaconstantinou received a B.A. in Economics and graduated Magna cum laude from Yale University.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Alexi to our advisory board. Alexi brings with him an impressive track record in corporate finance and capital markets as well as mergers and acquisitions, which should be invaluable as we continue to aggressively expand our global footprint, both organically and through acquisitions. Additionally, we believe having an experienced finance veteran of Alexi’s caliber will assist us in achieving a listing on a senior national exchange and help us to maintain the highest levels of corporate governance.”

Mr. Papaconstantinou commented, "I am delighted to be joining such a progressive, growth-oriented company as Cosmos. I look forward to working with management to enhance shareholder value as Cosmos continues to expand its robust distribution network and launch new and innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in different markets worldwide.”

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform with clients in 16 European countries and currently expanding throughout Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could”, are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: [email protected]

