Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Publishes 2021 ESG Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

STAMFORD, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk,” “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has issued its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report.

The report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation Framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), provides an overview of Eagle’s strategic priorities and performance with respect to various environmental, social, and governance-related matters.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to be publishing our second annual ESG Sustainability Report and hope it will provide readers with a good understanding of our ESG strategy, as well as our performance on environmental, social, and governance issues. Throughout the past year, we continued to execute on a number of important ESG-related initiatives, including our principal focus on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all of our shipboard and shoreside colleagues throughout the pandemic. Notably, in the path towards decarbonization, we reaffirmed our commitment to transparent emissions reporting, by becoming early signatories to the Sea Cargo Charter.”

Eagle’s ESG Sustainability Report can be accessed at www.eagleships.com/ESG.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

CONTACT

Company Contact:
Frank De Costanzo
Chief Financial Officer
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Tel. +1 203-276-8100
Email: [email protected]

Media:
Rose and Company
Tel. +1 212-359-2228

