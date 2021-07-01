American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 26, 2021 to holders of record on July 15, 2021.

About American+Financial+Group%2C+Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

