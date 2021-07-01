Logo
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

LTC Properties, Inc. (

NYSE:LTC, Financial) announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of July, August and September 2021, payable on July 30, August 31 and September 30, 2021, respectively, to stockholders of record on July 22, August 23 and September 22, 2021, respectively.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC owns or holds first mortgages on 177 properties in 27 states with 30 operating partners. Based on our gross real estate investments, the portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005005/en/

