Williams Completes Acquisition of Sequent Energy Management

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Sequent Energy Management, L.P. and Sequent Energy Canada, Corp. from Southern Company Gas. The acquisition, announced in May, accelerates Williams’ natural gas pipeline and storage optimization and marketing growth and increases Williams’ gas pipeline marketing footprint to over 8 Bcf/d, with expansions into new markets to reach incremental gas-fired power generation, liquified natural gas (LNG) exports and future renewable natural gas (RNG) and other emerging opportunities.

“The addition of Sequent Energy Management, including its talented workforce and industry leading platform, complements the current geographic footprint of our core pipeline transportation and storage business,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “As we continue to take a leadership role towards a clean energy future, Williams sees significant opportunity to better source and deliver responsibly produced, low carbon supplies to domestic natural gas and international LNG customers. Sequent’s operational footprint in the U.S. and Canada provides Williams with an enhanced North American perspective of natural gas markets, in turn bolstering the company’s natural gas focused strategy, and I’m excited to welcome the Sequent employees to the Williams family.”

Sequent moves gas to markets through transportation and storage agreements on strategically positioned assets, including along Williams’ Transco system. The company focuses on asset management and the wholesale marketing, trading, storage and transportation of natural gas for a diverse set of natural gas utilities and producers.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

