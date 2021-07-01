Logo
Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 1, 2021

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on July 9, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on July 12, 2021:

Constituents added:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP)
Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP)

Constituents removed:
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP)
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX) and The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

For additional information contact:
Jon Abel
214-692-6334
http://www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index is not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and the related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

favicon.png?sn=DA30043&sd=2021-07-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-301324151.html

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA30043&Transmission_Id=202107010902PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA30043&DateId=20210701

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

