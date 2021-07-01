Logo
Heidrick & Struggles Adds Four Consultants in the Americas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has added two consultants to its Executive Search business and two consultants to its Heidrick Consulting business in the Americas during April and May 2021.

"Our clients are seeking to attract top talent and leadership to create even greater alignment within their organizations to help them realize their strategic goals in a challenging and ever-changing market environment," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "Kelley and Laryssa bring a wide range of skills in advising leaders and boards to help clients navigate new and complex opportunities and accelerate their business performance."

Kelley Brack Jamison joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Los Angeles office, bringing more than 25 years of executive search experience, focusing on serving the global private equity and alternative investments sectors. Kelley is a leader in the space and a trusted advisor to private equity clients. Kelley has deep expertise in identifying and developing top talent, including CEOs, Board Directors, CFOs, senior advisors and investment professionals for clients and their portfolio companies across a wide range of industries.

Laryssa Topolnytsky joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Toronto office, with expertise across multiple industries working with boards and CEOs on CEO effectiveness, HR strategy and succession planning. She works with executives as they transition to new companies or roles to accelerate their performance. Previously, Laryssa worked for another executive search firm and was the founding member of the first international office of a strategic talent management firm.

"Companies continue to look for trusted advisors who demonstrate experience in navigating complex global talent opportunities," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "These new consultants bring relevant skills and perspectives that will allow them to provide timely and impactful strategic counsel to our clients as they work to enhance leadership skills and cultivate cultures to unleash even greater growth potential."

Marcelo Conteçote joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in the São Paulo office. He works with clients to develop organizational culture solutions for companies across South America. Previously, he helped build strong connections between culture and safety for clients in manufacturing industries for a global consulting firm.

Laura Gironda joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in the San Francisco office, bringing deep expertise in defining and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and programs with key stakeholders, boards and top leadership across industries. She has deep experience in culture transformation, performance management, engagement, HR processes and the talent life cycle.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Mindi Wood
+1 (212) 551-0930
[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

