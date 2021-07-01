Logo
Winchester Ammunition Commits $100,000 to Folds of Honor Educational Scholarships

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLAYTON, Mo., July 1, 2021

CLAYTON, Mo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Winchester Ammunition Division announced today a $100,000 pledge to the Folds of Honor Foundation that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. Armed Forces service members.

OlinLogo.jpg

"Winchester has proudly supported our U.S. Warfighters for more than 100-years on battlefields around the world. We are thankful for the opportunity to take this one step further to support the families of these heroes, through our partnership with Folds of Honor," said Winchester President Brett Flaugher.

To commemorate this partnership, Winchester recently launched a limited-edition USA VALOR™ collection of military-inspired ammunition. USA VALOR™ pays tribute to our fighting forces while supporting Folds of Honor and providing support for the bearers of their legacy through educational scholarships.

"We are so grateful for the patriots at Winchester and for the company's generous support," said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Winchester recognizes and addresses the needs of the military families that we serve. These students deserve our help and we're thankful for Winchester's commitment."

Winchester remains steadfastly focused on our heritage of integrity, quality and reliability serving the U.S. Warfighter – in peace and in battle. You may learn more about our support of military and veteran causes at Winchester.com/USAValor, or Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

About Olin Corporation
Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small-caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

About Winchester Ammunition
Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 155-year old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Its educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships totaling more than $145 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA Professional, who is currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida as a member of the 301st Fighter Squadron. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

2021-16

favicon.png?sn=NY27600&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winchester-ammunition-commits-100-000-to-folds-of-honor-educational-scholarships-301324344.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27600&Transmission_Id=202107010901PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27600&DateId=20210701
