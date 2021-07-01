China Liberal Establishes Subsidiary to Promote Integration of Vocational Education and Enterprise Development

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Fujian China Liberal Education Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the "Subsidiary"), to promote the integration of vocational education and enterprise development. The Subsidiary was listed as a key recommended project of Jin'an District, Fuzhou City in 2021.

The Company plans to establish a digital cultural tourism vocational education alliance with application oriented colleges, vocational colleges, industry associations, and hotels that specialize in tourism and hotel management. The Subsidiary will focus on training talents for the tourism industry, with specialties in hotel management and talent service, and establish a regional community of interests among schools and enterprises based on the principles of voluntariness, equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "This move is in line with our long term growth strategy and the government's guidelines for the development of vocational education. We expect to strengthen diversified cooperation with schools, enterprises, and industry associations, optimize resource allocation, share high-quality resources, complement other business partner's advantages, work together in production, teaching and research, so as to promote the integration of vocational education and enterprise development. Specifically, we plan to provide talent training to students, colleges, and enterprises, with professional discipline construction, teaching cooperation, talent training, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as internship and employment."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

Email:[email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email:[email protected]

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-liberal-establishes-subsidiary-to-promote-integration-of-vocational-education-and-enterprise-development-301324174.html

SOURCE China Liberal Education Holdings Limited